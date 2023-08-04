HS Football Preview – 2023 Mauston Golden Eagles     

Mauston Golden Eagles

2022 Record: 4-6 (4-2 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Dustin Vickerman (2nd Year 4-6 Record)

Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 5-4 (4-1 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Brady Baldwin TE/DL Kyle Dahl RB/LB Hayden Gyllin QB/DB Tyler Link WR/DB Brock Massey OL/DL Espyn Sweers

Team Preview: Mauston will have plenty of skill player’s back this year to make a run at a South Central Conference Championship, in order to reach that potential they are going to have to develop an offensive and defensive line. QB Tyler Link had an up and down year as a sophomore managing to throw for over 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns. A year of experience under his belt has head coach Dustin Vickerman hoping Link will take off in his junior campaign. Link’s life will be made much easier by a slew of skill position players around him including 6’4 receiver Brock Massey who caught 38passes for almost 700 yards last year and 10 touchdowns. Massey has re-written nearly every Mauston School receiving record. Alex Suhr (7-108 1td) and newcomers Keenan Smith and Andrey Tougas will also be receiving weapons for Tyler Link. Brady Baldwin is back after rushing for just under 1,000 yards a season ago, expect Baldwin to catch a lot more passes this year as well. Hayden Gyllin will move from lineman to the backfield at least to start the year and hopes to take some of the work load away from Baldwin to keep Brady fresh throughout the season. The offensive line is on the smaller side and inexperienced but has shown promise throughout the early practices. The strength of Mauston’s defense should be its linebackers and defensive backs. Hayden Gyllin was tied for the lead in tackles last year and ball hawk defensive backs Brock Massey (6 Interceptions) Alex Suhr (4 Interceptions) hope to make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks and receivers. Kyle Dahl is back at defensive line and has put on some added muscle to help is cause. I believe Mauston will keep its playoff streak alive once again and has enough talent to win a South Central Conference championship but it will depend on how the offensive and defensive fronts develop.

Key to Success: Developing the men in the trenches. Mauston is set at its skill positions but the offensive line is currently a work in progress. The offensive line must find a way to do just enough to allow for the talented skill players to do some damage. If Mauston’s line can put it together this could be a very dangerous team. The defensive front also must play well and put pressure on opposing QBs and running backs to allow some talented linebackers and DBs a chance to make big plays.

Game to watch: Week 9 Friday October 13th Adams-Friendship at Mauston

I believe it will be a 3 team race in the South Central Conference between Mauston, Wisconsin Dells, and Adams-Friendship. The final game of the regular season could be a Conference Championship game between Adams-Friendship and the Golden Eagles. It will also be homecoming for Mauston which ads an extra flair to the game.

Mauston Golden Eagles Schedule:

Week 1 Friday August 18th Tomah (Home) 7pm

Week 2 Friday August 25th at Sparta 7pm

Week 3 Thursday August 31st Westfield (Home) 7pm

Week 4 Friday September 8th Lancaster (Home) 7pm

Week 5 Friday September 15th at WI Dells 7pm

Week 6 Friday September 22nd at Poynette 7pm

Week 7 Saturday September 30th Milwaukee Academy of Science (Home) 1pm

Week 8 Friday October 6th at Wautoma 7pm

Week 9 Friday October 13th Adams-Friendship (Homecoming) 7pm

