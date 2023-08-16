HS Football Preview – 2023 Cashton Eagles
Cashton Eagles
2022 Record: 12-1 (6-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference)
Head Coach: Jered Hemmersbach (9th Year 41-39 Record)
Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 9-0 (6-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference)
Players to Watch: RB/LB Brett Hemmersbach QB/LB Brady Hemmersbach WR/CB Noah Hemmersbach RB/LB Ethan Klinkner OL/DL Hank Brueggen WR/S Connor Butzler
Team Preview: On paper the Cashton Eagles need to replace a lot and would appear to drop off from their 12-1 season a year ago, but with all the speed they return I still believe the Eagles will be soaring high this season a top the Scenic Bluffs Conference. They must replace leading rusher Colin O’Neil, quarterback Jacob Huntzicker, and nearly their entire offensive and defensive line led by current Badger walk-on Zach Mlsna, but they also return all kinds of playmakers. Cashton returns the Hemmersbach trio Brady, Brett, and Noah. Brady will shift to the quarterback position and Brett will likely start at tailback. Brett ran for 465 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. Ethan Klinkner returns at fullback where he ran for 537 yards and 7 touchdowns and is a load to bring down in the backfield. Last year’s leading receiver and speedster Connor Butlzer also returns. Butzler caught 9 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns a year ago and also had 5 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown and is a beast in the return game on special teams scoring another 3 touchdowns. Cashton must rebuild their offensive line to allow the play makers to make plays but Henry Brueggen and Grayson Schmitz should be a good starting point. Cashton was able to utilize their team speed on defense last year as the Hemmersbach twins flew around the field but they had big guys up front allowing them to fly around. It will be interesting to see if they can fly to the ball without big guys in front of them taking up blockers. Cashton picked off 27 passes last year that will be tough to duplicate but expect them to still be a ball hawking defense. Cashton is not the team they were a season ago but they still have the most speed in the conference and that is why I am picking them to 3 peat as Scenic Bluffs Conference Champions, and expect them to make a deep playoff run once again.
Key to Success: Rebuilding the offensive and defensive lines. Cashton has a ton of speedsters and playmakers but they do not return the size they had a season ago. Cashton has plenty of “farm” strong type kids to build behind however. Henry Brueggen, Grayson Schmitz, and Jack Schrier are guys I expect to keep things going in the trenches for the Eagles.
Game to watch: Week 9 Friday October 13th Cashton at Onalaska Luther 7pm
I believe the Cashton Eagles will once again win the Scenic Bluffs Conference but don’t expect it to be an easy run they will get challenged this year. I expect Bangor to challenge Cashton, but it might all come down to week 9 when they face off against another Conference contender in Onalaska Luther. This game could be a Conference championship in the regular season finale.
Cashton Games on WRJC Radio:
Week 9 Friday October 13th Cashton at Onalaska Luther 7pm
(On NOW92.1FM WRJC.com)
Next Preview: New Lisbon Rockets
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
