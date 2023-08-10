HS Football Preview – 2023 Bangor Cardinals     

Bangor Cardinals

2022 Record: 11-2 (5-1 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Todd Grant 3rd year (19-5 Record)

Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 8-1 (5-1 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Nolan Michek TE/DB/K Sam Crenshaw RB/DB Samuel Cropp RB/LB Cody Petersen RB/LB Chase Horstman OL/DL Caleb Hemmersbach

Team Preview: Bangor has been losing its strangle hold atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference but yet remain one of the top smaller schools on the west side of Wisconsin. I look for Bangor to take another baby step down but yet still have a chance to win the Scenic Bluffs Conference and make a deep playoff run. The Cardinals usually go into reload not rebuild mode. They lose a pair of 1,000 yard rusher from last year but look for Samuel Cropp (63-394 4tds) to step up in the backfield. Cropp has tremendous speed. Chase Horstman (15-128 2tds) is a bruising ball carrier that can get tough yards for the Cardinals. Nolan Michek returns at quarterback and was a steady hand for Bangor last year. Nolan threw for 465 yards and 10 touchdowns last season completing over 50% of his passes. The offensive line is not as big as it has been in years past but Bangor kids are always strong physical blockers. The defense is led by Chase Horstman who had 142tackles last year. The Defense should be the strength of this Cardinal team. I expect Bangor to once again contend for a conference championship this year although I once again see them falling just short.

Key to Success: New running backs keeping up the Cardinal tradition. I believe Samuel Cropp will be the number one ball carrier but Bangor has a lot of other athletes that can run the ball including Chase Horstman, Eli Tucker, and Bryce Peterson. It could once again be an imposing backfield coming in against opposing defenses.

Game to watch: Week 6 Friday September 22nd Cashton at Bangor 7pm

This game decided the Conference Championship last year and I expect it will again this year. Cashton has won 2/3 against Bangor and the Cardinals likely will have revenge on their minds in week 6.

Bangor Games on WRJC Radio: Week 3 Thursday August 31st Bangor at Royall 7pm

(NOW92.1FM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Royall

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.

