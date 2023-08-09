HS Football Preview – 2023 Adams-Friendship Green Devils
Adams-Friendship Green Devils
2022 Record: 8-2 (5-1 South Central Conference)
Head Coach: Nick Stormoen
Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 7-2 (5-0 South Central Conference)
Players to Watch: QB/DB Lincoln Smith QB/WR/DB Ian Cole RB/LB Johnny Drankiewicz OL/DL Jayce Wickman OL/DL Jake Long
Team Preview: The Adams-Friendship Green Devils are my pick to win the South Central Conference in 2023. They are big up front and have one of the best running backs in the league returning in Johnny Drankiewicz. Drankiewicz ran for 922 yards and 20touchdowns last year and has a huge line to run behind. Lincoln Smith is expected to be in at quarterback and Smith has a big time arm, Ian Cole is another option at quarterback for the Green Devils. If Cole isn’t at quarterback he will likely be a target in the passing game for smith. Cole caught 19 passes for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns last year. Jake Long, Jayce Wickman are both tall nearly 300pound linemen for Adams-Friendship and hope to be road graders up front. Defensively look for Drankiwicz to be a tackling machine on defense; he should be able to get the ball carrier with a couple of seemingly unmovable objects up front. If the quarterback position can play solidly I look for Adams-Friendship to be the team to beat in the conference.
Key to Success: Quarterback play! Aiden Livingston was injured late in the year and it derailed a potential deep playoff run for Adams-Friendship. When healthy Lincoln Smith is a good athlete with a big time arm for the Green Devils, but was a mixed bag filling in for Livingston (who has now graduated). If Smith or Cole can play well and not make mistakes behind center it should allow the running game to soar for the Green Devils.
Game to watch: Week 4 Friday September 8th vs Grantsburg (at Durand) 7pm
Obviously the Mauston and Adams-Friendship game could be for a potential conference Championship in week 9 as might their game vs Wisconsin Dells in week 8 but how about this matchup with Grantsburg. Grantsburg was a level 3 playoff team a year ago before losing to powerhouse Stratford. This will be a big time test for Adams-Friendship near the midpoint of the season.
Adams-Friendship Games on WRJC Radio: Week 9 Adams-Friendship at Mauston 7pm (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com)
Next Preview: Bangor/Onalaska Luther
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
