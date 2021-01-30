Howard-Suamico schools spell out plan for daily in-person classes starting Feb. 15
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
As COVID-19 pandemic continues, superintendent Damian LaCroix says schools will still require mask-wearing, social distancing and regular hand-washing.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Aurora provides additional details on its plans for scheduling appointments for the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 30, 2021 at 2:14 AM
The health system will use its LiveWell app to schedule most of its patients, and call or send texts to those without email addresses.
-
Wisconsin is turning to local pharmacies for help giving COVID-19 vaccine to elderly in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 30, 2021 at 12:45 AM
After a slow start, Wisconsin seems to be looking for help beyond the federal CVS and Walgreens program to vaccinate those in long-term care.
-
Judge to decide if ruse to get DNA of suspect in 1976 campground killings was...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 30, 2021 at 12:03 AM
A Marinette County judge heard arguments Friday on whether prosecutors can use their only physical evidence tying a man to a double homicide.
-
In worst case, America's death toll from COVID-19 will reach 654,000 by May 1, according...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 29, 2021 at 11:46 PM
Even with vaccinations increasing, our COVID-19 future looks grim -- both in the U.S. and in Wisconsin, according to the latest projections from The Institute for Health Metrics at the University of Washington in Seattle. […]
-
Evers says Republicans opposed administrative rule to implement mask orders
by Bob Hague on January 29, 2021 at 11:12 PM
Republicans in the state legislature have said that Governor Tony Evers has been unwilling to work with them on any sort of legislation requiring the wearing of masks. Evers said Friday that his administration was offered only limited options by […]
-
Howard-Suamico schools spell out plan for daily in-person classes starting Feb. 15
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 29, 2021 at 10:50 PM
As COVID-19 pandemic continues, superintendent Damian LaCroix says schools will still require mask-wearing, social distancing and regular hand-washing.
-
These groups want the mask mandate to remain in Wisconsin, even as Republicans push for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 29, 2021 at 10:37 PM
So far, 53 groups have registered against the repeal of Wisconsin's mask mandate. The groups range from physicians to educators to chambers of commerce.
-
52 snakes, 108 rodents taken Thursday in Wisconsin Humane Society's largest recent animal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 29, 2021 at 10:33 PM
160 animals were seized by law enforcement in Brown County and now are in the care of the Wisconsin Humane Society.
-
About 90,000 people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 29, 2021 at 10:02 PM
The seven-day case average has continued its decline. It is on par with the average seen Sept. 16, when cases were climbing above any previous records.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.