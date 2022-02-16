Howard-Suamico, Pulaski, West De Pere voters narrow the candidates for school board in Tuesday's primary
Here are election results for the Howard-Suamico, West De Pere and Pulaski school board spring primaries on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Brown County Board primary: Field narrowed to two candidates in Districts 4, 5, 7
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2022 at 5:04 AM
Here are election results for three Brown County Board supervisor seats in the spring primary on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Green Bay council primary includes a tie in District 6, while incumbents and newcomers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2022 at 5:02 AM
Here are the election results for the Green Bay City Council and the Bellevue Village Board in the spring primary on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Howard-Suamico, Pulaski, West De Pere voters narrow the candidates for school board in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2022 at 4:28 AM
Here are election results for the Howard-Suamico, West De Pere and Pulaski school board spring primaries on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Error on Green Bay election notice leads Wisconsin Republican Party to cry foul, but...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2022 at 4:22 AM
A notice posted at City Hall said absentee ballot counting would be open to the public at 4 p.m. The city started counting at 7 a.m., as law allows.
Gov. Tony Evers' State of the State address pushes tax rebates, tuition relief
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2022 at 3:11 AM
Gov. Tony Evers used his fourth State of the State address Tuesday to try to persuade Republican lawmakers to issue one-time tax rebates.
Ron Johnson moves to block William Pocan nomination to federal court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2022 at 3:03 AM
Johnson cited concerns by the Green Bay legal community and bail policies in the wake of the Waukesha parade tragedy in opposing the Pocan nomination.
Suring High School officials accused of strip-searching students; Oconto County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2022 at 1:27 AM
The students were searched by Superintendent Kelly Casper and the high school's nurse, both women, for vaping devices, according to the DA.
Assembly passes bail measure requiring court officials to factor in a crime's severity,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2022 at 12:14 AM
The bail amendment was proposed in response to the Waukesha Christmas parade and the low bail defendant Darrell Brooks faced in an earlier case.
COVID-19 levels in wastewater are yet another sign that omicron is 'quickly and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 15, 2022 at 11:11 PM
The disease rates in some counties in Wisconsin have declined from "critically high" to "very high" in recent days, including the Milwaukee area.
