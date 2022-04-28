How Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. has inspired an entire state to help get critical supplies to war-torn Ukraine, one box at a time
Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. has been overwhelmed by the generosity of communities in ways big and small for its humanitarian aid efforts for Ukraine.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Ron Johnson has long promoted repealing Obamacare. Here's where he stands on health care...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2022 at 12:01 PM
In a statement to the Journal Sentinel, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a staunch foe of Obamacare, detailed his approach to the health care issue.
-
Tim Michels wants his family's construction business to keep seeking state contracts if...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The approach Michels plans to take could create ethical challenges because state law bars officials from taking actions that benefit them financially.
-
How Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. has inspired an entire state to help get critical supplies...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. has been overwhelmed by the generosity of communities in ways big and small for its humanitarian aid efforts for Ukraine.
-
Five reasons why Green Bay and the Packers should host an NFL draft
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Green Bay organizers won't stop efforts to attract NFL draft. They contend the Packers' history trumps city's size.
-
Gilbert: How Wisconsin's redistricting guarantees a lopsided Republican legislature in a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2022 at 10:04 AM
The new Wisconsin map is even more favorable to Republicans than the gerrymandered map created a decade ago.
-
'On cloud nine': Green Bay elementary school teacher comes in third with $3,100 on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2022 at 3:38 AM
The Green Bay elementary school music teacher said she is "still on cloud nine" from competing on the TV quiz show.
-
Don't let the potholes win! Report the city's worst offenders by taking our survey.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2022 at 12:37 AM
Potholes are a massive bummer but commuters. What's the worst pothole in your area? Take our survey and we'll report back with the results.
-
One million dollars bond set for juvenile suspect in Lily Peters homicide
by Bob Hague on April 27, 2022 at 10:26 PM
Horrific details emerged as the suspect in the murder of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters of Chippewa Falls made an initial court appearance. District Attorney Wade Newell described the assault in Chippewa County Court on Wednesday. The […]
-
14-year-old Chippewa Falls boy arrested in Lily Peters homicide, ordered held on $1...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 27, 2022 at 9:03 PM
The boy, who was identified only by his initials, appeared in court about 1 p.m. in Chippewa County.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.