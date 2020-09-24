How Wisconsin is helping rebuild the iconic US Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel
The Manitowoc crane is used to build a steel-framed structure around the Air Force Academy chapel, so weather won’t have an impact on the renovation.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
U.S. Postal Service investigates mail, including absentee ballots, found along road in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM
A USPS spokesman would not comment specifically on when or where the mail was found, or how many absentee ballots were recovered.
Republican Ron Johnson releases report critical of Hunter Biden, but offers no evidence...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2020 at 5:29 PM
The GOP investigation has ignited furious partisan sparring in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Thanks to 'forgiving' father, no prison time for Oconto County woman who stole from bank...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 24, 2020 at 4:48 PM
The daughter, who must finish making $35,000 in restitution, is facing charges she stole from employer in Brown County.
Evictions rates have slowed but some tenants continue to get tossed despite CDC ban
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2020 at 4:36 PM
Although the Center for Disease Control issued an order banning most evictions throughout the country, some tenants continue to get evicted
Monsters and visitors alike must mask up as Terror on the Fox, Green Bay Fear adjust...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 24, 2020 at 3:42 PM
Masks, the protective cloth face covering kind, will be required of all guests and staff at Green Bay's two biggest haunted attractions, each operating with reduced attendance.
Wisconsin county backs down on CAFO moratorium after 'threatening' letter from lobbying...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM
Polk County board members did not extend a moratorium against a swine concentrated animal feeding operation after a letter threatened they could be charged with a felony.
Biden maintains lead over Trump in Wisconsin and two other northern battlegrounds in UW...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2020 at 1:52 PM
Joe Biden holds "persistent but surmountable" leads over Donald Trump in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan in a new poll by UW-Madison
Nonprofit to give Green Bay $500,000 for election safety; Packers offer Lambeau...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 24, 2020 at 12:48 PM
The Green Bay City Council is scheduled to meet Thursday to accept $522,200 from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.
