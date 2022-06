How treatment of ectopic pregnancy fits into post-Roe medical care

Ectopic pregnancies happen when a fertilized egg attaches outside the uterus. These pregnancies are not viable and must be terminated, but doctors don’t call it an abortion. They aren’t included in abortion bans, but medical experts say unclear laws could impact treatment.

Source: Politifacts.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.