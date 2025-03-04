How to watch President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress: Is it a State of the Union address?
President Donald Trump will deliver an address Tuesday to a joint session of Congress. But it’s not technically a State of the Union address. Here’s what to know and how to follow our live fact-checks of the speech.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 4, 2025 at 12:05 PM
The Packers re-signed veteran linebacker Isaiah McDuffie – The NFL’s franchise tag deadline comes up this afternoon – The Brewers signed left-handed starter Jose Quintana to a one-year contract – The Horizon League basketball […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 4, 2025 at 9:45 AM
Democratic leaders react to Schimel’s comments on “emotion” driven Supreme Court majority (UNDATED) Comments by Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel aren’t sitting well with Democratic leaders in the Legislature. […]
LaPorte, Roselind Age 96 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2025 at 4:38 PM
The Mass of Christian Burial for Roselind LaPorte, age 96 of Mauston, Wisconsin, will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston with Fr. John Potaczek celebrating. Visitation will be […]
King, Virginia B. Age 72 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2025 at 4:11 PM
Virginia B. King, age 72, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, February 27, 2025. A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Grand Marsh […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Two people found dead in Waukesha home (WAUKESHA) Two people are found dead in a home in the town of Waukesha. Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department deputies found one person dead in the house during a Friday welfare check. A second body was […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 3, 2025 at 8:32 AM
D.C. think tank calls some Wisconsin in-person early voting locations “unfair” (WASHINGTON DC) A MAGA aligned group says locations of some in-person early voting locations in Wisconsin are “unfair.” That assertion is made in […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 28, 2025 at 8:02 AM
Supreme Court candidates criticize each others outside funding (MADISON) State Supreme Court candidates say they’re unhappy about outside spending in their race. Both made their case to a recent Wisconsin Counties Association meeting in […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/25
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 6:12 PM
WIAA Girls Basketball Regional Quarter-Final Games D2 Tomah 49 La Crosse Logan 40 Reedsburg 62 Portage 22 D3 Altoona 63 G-E-T 27 (Altoona will travel to Mauston Friday night) Black River Falls 61 Adams-Friendship 25 Denmark 84 Wautoma 18 D4 Necedah […]
Half Court Bomb Helps Lift Hillsboro Girls by Royall in Regional Basketball Game
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 6:10 PM
Carmen Erickson’s beyond half court heave at the buzzer went in giving the Hillsboro Lady Tigers all the momentum into halftime and they road that wave to a 45-36 victory over Royall in a WIAA D5 Regional quarterfinal game Tuesday night. […]
