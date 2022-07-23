How to watch and what to know about Sunday night's Republican governor debate
Three Republican hopefuls looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will take the stage Sunday for a televised debate at Marquette University.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Going to the Bayern-Manchester City match at Lambeau Field? Here's what you need to know...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2022 at 12:30 AM
Except for a few things, like parking, soccer match at Lambeau Field will be much like attending football game for fans.
-
How to watch and what to know about Sunday night's Republican governor debate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2022 at 11:35 PM
Three Republican hopefuls looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will take the stage Sunday for a televised debate at Marquette University.
-
Unvaccinated people died at a rate 3.5 times higher than those who got a booster in June,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2022 at 10:57 PM
The Wisconsin DHS recently released June data surrounding COVID-19 illness after vaccination.
-
Looking for merchandise for the Bayern-Man City soccer match at Lambeau Field? The...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2022 at 10:54 PM
Bayern Munich and Manchester City face off July 23 and Lambeau Field and the Packers Pro Shop is stocking related merchandise.
-
Republican leading Wisconsin's Assembly election committee calls for decertifying Trump's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2022 at 10:06 PM
Rep. Janel Brandtjen's push for decertifying Trump's 2020 loss brings a call from a fellow Republican to resign.
-
Soccer fan events planned for Friday and Saturday around Lambeau Field ahead of the Man...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Soccer clinics and fan parties are planned before Saturday's Man City-Bayern Munich soccer match at Lambeau Field.
-
With fans back in the stands in 2021, the Green Bay Packers posted a record $579 million...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM
The Green Bay Packers report record revenue for last season as local spending makes a big comeback.
-
Wisconsin Republicans running for lieutenant governor won't commit to backing a Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2022 at 8:11 PM
Of the eight Republican candidates for lieutenant governor, just three were willing to explicitly support a second Trump White House bid.
-
Cashier at a Wisconsin Walgreens refuses to sell condoms to couple because of his faith,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2022 at 8:11 PM
Nate Pentz and his girlfriend, Jess, were denied a condoms sale at the Walgreens in Hayward.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.