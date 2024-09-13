How this one climate fix means a school nurse sees fewer students sick from the heat

Around 36,000 schools in the U.S. are in need of updated heating and cooling systems, according to the Government Accountability Office. Many students are trying to learn in environments that are too hot and can even be harmful to their…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.