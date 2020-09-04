How QAnon, a fringe online movement, is drawing followers in Wisconsin and across the U.S. with a stew of conspiracies
The spread of conspiracy theories into mainstream social media channels like Facebook and YouTube is accelerating during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wisconsin colleges increasingly forced to address students' sexist, racist social media...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 4, 2020 at 4:31 PM
With recent momentum around racial justice, colleges have received a wave of reports about racist online posts by their students. What can they do?
Health care leaders looking ahead to 'Herculean task' of vaccinating 300 million or more...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 4, 2020 at 4:27 PM
If drug company reports have been accurate, months from now the U.S. health care system will launch the largest vaccination campaign in its history.
Bice: State lawmaker claims one house as residence for taxes and another one for politics
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM
State Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, is the subject of a complaint with state Elections Commission accusing him of violating the residency requirement.
She's 12, holds a national boxing title and fights for a cause: saving Indigenous girls
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 4, 2020 at 4:03 PM
Ayanna O'Kimosh trains at the Menominee Indian Boxing Club and raises awareness about murdered and missing Indigenous women.
Kanye West lawsuit stays in Brown County court; Birthday Party candidate argues he met...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM
The rapper and producer argues that Wisconsin law allows him to qualify as a presidential candidate because he filed 14 seconds after 5 p.m.
Mauston City Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2020 at 3:18 PM
Many offices still empty as employees continue to work remotely, employers remain cautious
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 4, 2020 at 2:45 PM
Many white collar employees have worked remotely for six months. How soon they might return varies as analysts expect demand for office to lag into 2021.
Stapleton, Randy Lee Age 56 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2020 at 2:38 PM
