How many mass shootings have occurred since Uvalde tragedy?
Independent websites and government agencies have to define ‘mass shooting’ to collect data on gun violence.
Source: Politifacts.com
Look, up in the sky! It's the Strawberry Moon, and it will be rising on Tuesday.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM
This Tuesday's "Strawberry Moon" is a supermoon.
Judge finds Michael Gableman in contempt during a tense court appearance in which the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM
Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ordered Gableman to testify Friday in a lawsuit accusing Gableman of not turning over public records.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: NOW PAC endorses Sarah Godlewski
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 4:41 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Gableman invokes 5th amendment, elections probe found in contempt in open records case
by Raymond Neupert on June 10, 2022 at 4:18 PM
A Dane County Judge has found the partisan elections probe into the 2020 election in contempt for failure to turn over documents in an open records case. Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who leads the Office of Special […]
Fact check: Grothman says mostly wealthy would benefit from loan debt forgiveness
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 3:35 PM
U.S. Rep Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., says "Nearly 60% of all student loan debt is held by the rich and upper-middle class," so forgiveness would give the wealthy a "financial windfall" but not really help low-income people. […]
Wisconsin voters are deeply pessimistic about the state's direction. But that doesn't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 3:22 PM
Gov. Tony Evers is defying political gravity by outperforming both these trends — a Democratic president with low approval and a darkening public mood.
Mauston Legion Baseball Sweeps Defending State Champion Viroqua in Double Header
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2022 at 2:08 PM
Oconto County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a passenger armed with a knife during a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2022 at 9:14 PM
The state Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the fatal shooting, and the deputy has been placed on leave per policy.
House passed gun safety package going nowhere in Senate
by bhague@wrn.com on June 9, 2022 at 7:24 PM
A gun safety package passed in the House on Wednesday appears doomed in the U.S. Senate. The bills collectively called the “Protecting Our Kids Act” passed with only five Republican votes, none from Wisconsin. It would raise the minimum […]
