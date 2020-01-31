How Do You Expect Me to Write My Book With All This Going On?
GARYWORDS at GaryTalk.com – Hey, you guys! You House Managers, Trump Attorney’s, Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts, and you guys and gals in the United States Senate, I’m trying to write my first novel, here. Stop taking up all my time and sapping away my energy with this Senate Impeachment Trial you’ve been spending hours and […] Source: Garytalk.com
News At Other State Sites:
- How Do You Expect Me to Write My Book With All This Going On?3 hours ago
- Dells Closes Out Fieldhouse Wrestling Action with 54-24 Victory over Mauston8 hours ago
- Wisconsin Supreme Court justice accuses challenger of slander, demands apology at heated e...12 hours ago
- Packers in the market for a wide receivers coach12 hours ago
- Kohler agrees to pay $20 million in federal settlement over small engines violations12 hours ago
- ‘Just don’t do it’: We Energies warns of dangers of #OutletChallenge on ...13 hours ago
- Bucks Middleton lands reserve spot on NBA All-Star team14 hours ago
- New Lisbon Woman Faces 4th Offense OWI after Screaming at a Local Gas Station15 hours ago
- Mauston Man Arrested for Alleged Armed Robbery15 hours ago
- Wisconsin Farm Groups Praise Signing of USMCA1 day ago
- FSA: Producers Should Enroll Soon in ARC, PLC Programs1 day ago
- PDPW Planning for Annual Cornerstone Dairy Academy1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.