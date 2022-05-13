How do you ease a child's mind about a medical condition? At one local hospital, the answer is walking dinosaurs.
Playing with dinosaurs helps boost morale at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital, but it’s part of a larger mission to prioritize mental health.
Oconto County deputy, motorist escape injury in crashes caused by washouts late Thursday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2022 at 3:50 PM
Several roads are unpassable because of flooding, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.
Fact check: Tiffany overstates report on shortcomings of Afghan vetting
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM
U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., overlooks key findings in a Defense Department report on shortcomings of Afghan vetting.
Martin, Mary F. Age 84 of Westfield
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2022 at 2:37 PM
Karazan, Bernice Age 92 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM
Juneau County Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2022 at 1:55 PM
He's been the voice of Wisconsin's GOP for years. How does Robin Vos feel now that he's a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM
Democrats have considered Vos a far right Republican for years. Now, they're watching him get undercut by people who don't consider him Republican enough.
Why are you afraid of Friday the 13th? Experts weigh in on the source of your fear
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 13, 2022 at 12:32 PM
We talked to a mental health therapist and a religious studies and philosophy professor to figure it out.
Michael Gableman backs away from talk of election decertification, Republican leaders say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2022 at 12:31 PM
Gableman's review of Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in Wisconsin is now paused and he works on lawsuits related to the election.
