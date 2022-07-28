How do new voting rules affect the August primaries? Wisconsin's top election official explains
The state’s top election official, Meagan Wolfe, answers questions about what voters can expect after changes to voting rules in Wisconsin.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 2:43 PM
At EAA AirVenture, the decades-long saga to 'get the lead out' of general aviation...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM
In the aviation industry, greenhouse gas emissions aren't a significant issue. Lead, which was banned from automobile fuel in the '90s, is.
GOP governor candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun pledge they won't legalize...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM
The governor candidates' position contrast with those running for lieutenant governor — five say they support medicinal cannabis.
Wohlfert, Shirley M. Age 88 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 28, 2022 at 2:27 PM
EAA AirVenture 2022 Day 3
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 28, 2022 at 2:20 PM
Juneau County Jail Roster
by WRJC WebMaster on July 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Sarah Godlewski says she intends to stay in race...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 12:56 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Here are the 8 Republicans and 2 Democrats running in primary races for lieutenant...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 12:47 PM
The winners in the Republican and Democratic primaries on Aug. 9 will join their party's ticket for governor.
Here's what you need to know about energy assistance in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The state has several programs to help Wisconsin residents who fall behind on bills or need assistance becoming more energy efficient.
