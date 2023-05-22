How could Chicago sell Lake Michigan water to Joliet, 35 miles away? Five questions answered.
Illinois doesn’t need approval from the other states and provinces to divert Lake Michigan’s water to new communities.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Mississippi River lock-and-dam system is outdated and in disrepair. What if it fails?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Almost everyone can agree that something needs to be done about the Mississippi River lock-and-dam system. The question is who pays, and in what order things get done.
Brown County asks state for $256,000 reimbursement for expense to hire public defenders...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Meanwhile, county officials hope the state approves a Joint Finance Committee proposal to boost pay for public defenders and district attorneys.
Oshkosh North students took 2nd in a national film contest on human trafficking. Here's...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on May 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM
These Oshkosh North High School students took second place in a national film contest that brings awareness to human trafficking.
This Wisconsin library remains a source of Native truth as libraries across the country...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Potawatomi Library in Crandon continues to feature several books on Native American life that have been banned elsewhere.
New monument installed to honor long-forgotten Oconto individuals. A dedication is set...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2023 at 9:59 AM
Hundreds of long-forgotten individuals buried in an Oconto cemetery will be remembered in a special way on Memorial Day weekend.
Door County's Peninsula Music Festival announces its 71st season of classical music
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2023 at 9:49 AM
The nine-concert August season is highlighted by PMF's new music director and the return of a Grammy Award-winning guest conductor.
See photos from 2023 Cellcom Green Bay Marathon
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 21, 2023 at 8:41 PM
About 3,000 runners participated in the 2023 Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, which also includes a half marathon and 5k.
Why these eight teachers from across Wisconsin marched in Madison in favor of education...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2023 at 7:24 PM
Eight teachers from La Crosse, Janesville, Appleton and Milwaukee talk about large class sizes, student mental health and more.
