How cash bail laws are at stake on Wisconsin's April ballot
With the future of abortion rights and redistricting hanging in the balance, all eyes are on the April election for Wisconsin Supreme Court. But for people who find themselves in front of a judge, two questions on the ballot could…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Latinos in Wisconsin have been hit harder by COVID-19 than any racial demographic....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2023 at 5:45 AM
There are more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the Latino community than any other racial group in the state.
-
'He's known as a lawyer's lawyer': Daniel Kelly pins Supreme Court run on conservative...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2023 at 7:17 PM
Kelly is trying to regain a seat on the state Supreme Court after losing in the 2020 election.
-
Man, 14-year-old seriously hurt when pickup hits power pole in Deer Creek
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 25, 2023 at 7:06 PM
The driver, 21, was transported via helicopter to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Kewaunee County farm, DOJ reach $215,000 pollution settlement
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 24, 2023 at 10:09 PM
The Legislature's finance committee is scheduled to approve the deal during a meeting Tuesday.
-
Taylor Schabusiness to go on trial July 24 in homicide, beheading of Green Bay man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2023 at 10:04 PM
Defense attorney argued that defendant should have a second psychological examination because she attacked her previous attorney in court in February.
-
Fact check: Protasiewicz ad targets Kelly on recusal
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 24, 2023 at 6:24 PM
Protasiewicz ad says as a sitting Supreme Court justice, Daniel Kelly recused himself from a case, then "he pocketed $20,000 in contributions" from the plaintiff and family members and "unrecused himself so he could judge the case." […]
-
Low inventory drives down home sales in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on March 24, 2023 at 6:21 PM
Low inventory is driving down home sales in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Realtors Association President & CEO Mike Theo said demand is outpacing supply. “And that fact has really hurt our housing affordability, with that imbalance between supply […]
-
Addiction treatment centers in Wisconsin are in trouble. One solution: More staff.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM
Gov. Tony Evers toured an addiction treatment center in Oshkosh to learn how one facility is coping amid staffing shortages, skyrocketing need:
-
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, challenger Chad Weininger say they received threatening...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM
Campaign staffer says "Many of us have received letters or calls (that) say the same or worse."
