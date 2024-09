How an unsubstantiated, anonymous affidavit about the ABC presidential debate was amplified online

An X account shared an affidavit from an anonymous whistleblower who said ABC News and Kamala Harris conspired to rig her debate with Donald Trump. The affidavit, which is impossible to authenticate, made unsubstantiated claims and included no evidence.

Source: Politifacts.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.