How accurate are warnings by Democrats, Kamala Harris about Donald Trump’s ‘Project 2025 agenda?’
Vice President Kamala Harris has framed Project 2025 as Donald Trump’s “extreme” agenda for a second term, even though it’s not his campaign’s document. Here’s where the proposal from conservative groups overlaps with Trump’s agenda, and where Harris goes too far.
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 19, 2024 at 7:14 PM
The Packers still aren’t settled on a backup QB after loss in Denver – Brewers are off today and chasing one of the top two records in the National League.
New Lisbon School District Announces Free & Reduced Lunch Prices Eligibility
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2024 at 4:24 PM
HS Football Preview –2024 Necedah Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2024 at 4:21 PM
Wagner, Lance Age 66 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2024 at 2:58 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 19, 2024 at 10:59 AM
The Packers struggled in Denver and dropped their exhibition against the Bronco’s 27-2 – The Brewers won their fifth straight, 2-0 over the Guardians. Colin Rea tossed 5 2/3 innings of no-hit ball in the win, sweeping Cleveland in […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 19, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Five people pulled from Lake Michigan during two southeast Wisconsin incidents (OAK CREEK) Five people were pulled from Lake Michigan in two separate incidents Saturday evening. Both happened near Oak Creek’s Bender Park. The first had three […]
Titletown Report for 8/19/2024
by Bill Scott on August 19, 2024 at 5:30 AM
The Green Bay Packers fell to 1-1 in the preseason, falling to the Broncos in Denver 27-2.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 18, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Campaigns to focus on Wisconsin this week (MILWAUKEE) With the Democratic National Convention underway in Chicago this week, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance will hold a Tuesday press conference in Kenosha on the topic of […]
HS Football Preview –2024 Mauston Golden Eagles
by WRJC WebMaster on August 16, 2024 at 2:48 PM
