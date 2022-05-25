How a Wisconsin medical student and an Afghan refugee help each other get a new start in Wausau
Jonathan Bressler’s background as a Peace Corps volunteer and epidemiologist gives him unique skills to help Mohammad and his family in Wausau.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
GOP governor candidate Tim Michels reverses course and now says he wants to eliminate the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2022 at 1:25 PM
Tim Michels now says he wants to dissolve the Wisconsin Elections Commission but he doesn't make clear who he wants to run elections.
-
Bellevue garage fire injures one, displaces two and causes $100,000 in damages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2022 at 1:10 PM
Two people were forced to leave their home after a garage fire Tuesday night in a Bellevue neighborhood.
-
$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republican Party before the 2020 election has been...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM
Hackers manipulated invoices from four vendors who were being paid for direct mail for Donald Trump's reelection efforts, the party said in 2020.
-
How a Wisconsin medical student and an Afghan refugee help each other get a new start in...
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Jonathan Bressler's background as a Peace Corps volunteer and epidemiologist gives him unique skills to help Mohammad and his family in Wausau.
-
Despite record-high gas prices, people are tired of being cooped up and are expected to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Gas prices are showing no signs of falling as millions of Americans prepare to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend.
-
Kiel Area School District will hold a virtual school board meeting Wednesday, but agenda...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Wednesday's agenda doesn't mention the Title IX investigation explicitly, but there is a "Community Feedback" time scheduled during the meeting.
-
Here's a list of 2022 Memorial Day parades, ceremonies in the greater Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Some Memorial Day events haven't been held for two years because of COVID-19. But Monday has a full slate of options to remember fallen troops.
-
Dells bucket list: 15 things you have to do in Wisconsin Dells beyond water parks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2022 at 1:14 AM
From duck boat rides and secret canyon tours to terrific supper clubs, here are some things to put on your Dells must-do list.
-
Alabama dad won the Packers fan photo contest, and his kids' faces will be all over...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2022 at 10:53 PM
The winning photo was selected from thousands submitted and five finalists.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.