How a Salvation Army employee went from being homeless to helping the homeless
Barbara Bonifas was once homeless and struggling with addiction. But for the last decade, she has dedicated her life to helping others.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- UPDATE: Wausau house fire sparked by stove top3 hours ago
- Despite early concerns, Portage Co. reaches red kettle goal3 hours ago
- Bill would allow tax-preferred long-term care funds6 hours ago
- January thaw will briefly warm the spirits of northeastern Wisconsinites7 hours ago
- New Hampshire ticket sole winner in $559M Powerball jackpot7 hours ago
- Missing dog found safe in Winona after days in freezing cold7 hours ago
- Cat jumps into car and attacks driver, who is then run over7 hours ago
- The Algoma Library brings winter fun indoors for kids9 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids-area birth announcements10 hours ago
- Bailey’s Harbor Winter Market offers fresh vegetables and local crafts10 hours ago
- Until Public Comment is Restored11 hours ago
- Survivors feel grief, distress months later20 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.