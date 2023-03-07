How a northern Wisconsin tribe brought a community together for healing and uplifting energy with a round dance on a cold Saturday night.
The Potawatomi tribe in northern Wisconsin held its first ’round dance’ that was open to the public. About 300 people attended.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
All-Conference Girls South Central Conference Basketball Team
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM
Green Bay lawyer identified as 'Jane Doe' in court battle over recording of audio inside...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 7, 2023 at 1:01 PM
Lawyer for city said naming the "Jane Doe" would be evidence the group who sued over audio recordings had not just discovered the recorders.
Q&A: Meet Jenny Risner, one of the final candidates for Green Bay School District...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Risner currently serves as the director of special services at the Seaside School District in Oregon, a district of 1,700 students with five schools.
Looming budget crisis and enrollment are top of mind for Green Bay School Board candidates
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 7, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The state's fourth largest district has challenges ahead as a new superintendent is selected and the district navigates a looming $32M budget crisis.
Thousands of flights later: Retired ThedaStar nurse remembers the beginning of flight...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Mark Coenen has been with ThedaStar since the year it began. He reflects back on the care he has provided the Fox Valley.
High stroke risk threatens the keepers of Oneida culture. Now, tribe works with UW to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM
For Native people, stroke is more than an individual health problem. It threatens their very culture, as elders are keepers of the tribe's traditions.
BBB of Wisconsin sees rise in employment scams in 2022
by Raymond Neupert on March 6, 2023 at 10:16 PM
The Better Business Bureau says it’s continuing to see a lot of people falling for employment scams. BBB Wisconsin spokesperson Lisa Schiller says most employment scams they see are a variant of the bad check scam. “Scammers […]
Wisconsin's Native vote could factor in state Supreme Court race. Here's how voting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 6, 2023 at 9:56 PM
About 71,000 Native voters are in the state, Indigenous estimates show, and their turnout could play a role in deciding the state Supreme Court race.
