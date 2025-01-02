How a Fox News report fueled false claims about the New Orleans suspect. He was a US citizen.

Fox News shared and then corrected a report about the truck that police say Shamsud-Din Jabbar used to kill 14 people celebrating New Year’s in New Orleans. But that didn’t stop some from spreading a false narrative about Jabbar’s immigration status.

Source: Politifacts.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.