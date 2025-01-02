How a Fox News report fueled false claims about the New Orleans suspect. He was a US citizen.
Fox News shared and then corrected a report about the truck that police say Shamsud-Din Jabbar used to kill 14 people celebrating New Year’s in New Orleans. But that didn’t stop some from spreading a false narrative about Jabbar’s immigration status.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Apply To Be Next Alice in Dairyland
by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2025 at 5:43 PM
-
Hagemann, Valerie Irene Age 67 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2025 at 4:07 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Total homicides in Milwaukee down in 2024 (MILWAUKEE) Homicides in Milwaukee drop for a second year in a row. Milwaukee Police Department data showed the total number of homicides for 2024 at 131, 41 fewer than the total in 2023. The city’s […]
-
Titletown Report for 1/2/2025
by Bill Scott on January 2, 2025 at 11:54 AM
Reaction to the likely season ending knee injury for defensive back Jaire Alexander
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 2, 2025 at 11:53 AM
Jaire Alexander’s season has come to a likely end after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his sore left knee – The Packers close out the regular season against the Bears – More College Football Playoff action yesterday – The […]
-
Select Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 2, 2025 at 8:19 AM
WEC meets to examine uncounted ballots in Madison (MADISON) Why nearly 200 ballots went uncounted on Election Day in Madison will be scrutinized. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday morning. The six member […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 31, 2024 at 6:11 PM
Three dead, suspect sought in New Lisbon homicide case (NEW LISBON) A suspect is being sought in the deaths of three people in New Lisbon. The three unidentified victims were found dead Monday inside a home in the Juneau County community. New Lisbon […]
-
WBA Award Entry 2024 State Legion Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2024 at 6:06 PM
-
Man Wanted in New Lisbon Triple Homicide
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2024 at 5:32 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.