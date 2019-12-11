Householder, Robert “Rob/Robbie” K. Age 58 of Mauston

Robert “Rob, Robbie” K. Householder, 58, passed away at home on December 10, 2019 from complications of lung cancer that had spread to his brain. His wife Linda and sister Karen were by his side. Rob was born on May 28, 1961 in Milwaukee to Carl and Ada (Funk) Householder, Sr. He graduated from Mauston High School in 1979. On October 3, 1987 he married Linda Olson, and they had two daughters, Sara and Heidi, who are the loves of his life.

Rob and his family moved from Milwaukee to Mauston when he was 10 years old. His father, Carl Sr., purchased Carl’s Bright Spot in September 1971, where Rob worked beside his father until July 1, 1995 when Rob and Linda purchased the bar upon Carl’s retirement. Rob continued to enjoy every day at the bar and many patrons were like family to him. Rob was active in the Juneau County Tavern League, holding many board positions, including most recently Treasurer. He was also a huge supporter of Friends & Family Cancer Foundation for whom he held many fundraisers, including an annual golf outing and chili cookoff.

Rob and Linda purchased a cabin in Hatfield, WI a few years ago where they enjoyed time away, going on many 4-wheeling rides, campfires with beers and vodka gimlets, and the company of many new friends they meet in the area. Rob inherited his passion and green thumb for flowers and vegetable gardens from his mother and was always outside working in the yard.

Rob is survived by his wife of 32 years Linda, daughters and sons-in-law, Sara & Brandon Stroede of Onalaska, and Heidi & Adam Noe of Camp Douglas. He is also survived by his two future grandbabies, Baby Stroede due in April and Baby Noe due in June, whom he will be watching from above.

He is further survived by his five siblings, Kim & Ken Gabor, Gary & Debbie Householder, Karen & Tom Stoughtenger, Carl & Joleen Householder Jr., and Janice & Mark Nicholson, his many nieces and nephews, extended family, and many friends.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents Carl & Ada, his nephew Cody, and his father-in-law Paul.

A visitation will be held at New Lisbon Community Center 100 E. Bridge St. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11am- 4pm with a memorial service to follow at 4pm. Rob has requested that you wear your Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, or Carl’s Bright Spot attire and please do not wear black or dark colors, he wants it to be a celebration, not a funeral.

A private family spreading of ashes will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Dr Wendell Lake and the neurosurgery team, Dr Michael Richardson and the Infectious Disease team, Dr Duma and Dr Shariff in Oncology, and the many nurses and nursing assistants in the Neuroscience ICU and Neuroscience General Units at UW Hospital, and at UW Rehabilitation Hospital, who took such great care of him during his 11 weeks in the hospital. Also thank the wonderful and caring staff of Agrace Hospice Care who helped make his days at home comfortable.

In lieu of flowers and plants, the family requests memorials be made to Friends & Family Cancer Foundation which is very near and dear to Rob and his family or to Agrace Hospice Care.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

