House to begin historic impeachment debate over President Trump – live updates
If the House votes to impeach Trump, the Senate would hold a trial, expected in January. If convicted, Trump would be removed from office.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/171 hour ago
- On eve of a (mostly) party-line impeachment vote, Ron Kind is the only undeclared lawmaker...2 hours ago
- House begins historic impeachment debate over President Trump – live updates2 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster3 hours ago
- Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Finalists Named6 hours ago
- Langworthy Chosen as New MOSES Director6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Part of USDA Cattle Farm Survey6 hours ago
- Man with gloves in his pocket mistaken for suspicious person with a gun at UWSP Marshfield13 hours ago
- Enbridge buying land for new Line 5 pipeline21 hours ago
- Reward offered in Beaver Rotary Club Christmas display vandalism21 hours ago
- Treu changes plea in hit-and-run that killed Girl Scouts22 hours ago
- MHS Key Club Food Drive Raises 52,152LBS of Food22 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.