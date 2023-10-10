House Speaker vote could come this week

In Washington, Republicans in the U.S. House hope to have a new speaker by the end of this week, after last week’s ouster of Kevin McCarthy. Wisconsin 7th District Republican, Tom Tiffany, says he’s supporting Jim Jordan of Ohio for the position “I think we will coalesce because I think as a conference, we understand […] Source: WRN.com







