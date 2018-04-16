House bill would cap tipped workers' minimum wage

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers pushed Monday to allow employers to pay their tipped workers lower wages by counting tips in their wages, amid concerns that a higher minimum wage in cities like Minneapolis is putting strain on…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.