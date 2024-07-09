House backs bills to roll back energy efficiency standards for refrigerators, dishwashers

House Republicans have approved two bills rolling back Energy Department efficiency standards for home refrigerators and dishwashers. Republicans called the Biden administration rules expensive and impractical, while Democrats defended them as a way for consumers to save money and reduce…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.