Hotels, AirBnb rentals packed from Green Bay to Fond du Lac as AirVenture, Packers, soccer draw tens of thousands of tourists

European soccer, AirVenture, Packers training camp and more are all packed into a 10 day period that tourism officials expect will bring visitor spending back to pre-pandemic levels.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment