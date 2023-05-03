Hospitals would have to show more prices for more services under GOP plan
Supporters of the measure say most hospitals aren’t complying with the federal rules, warranting the separate Wisconsin legislation.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
GOP Speaker Vos urges University of Wisconsin System to eliminate campus diversity offices
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2023 at 9:09 PM
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hinted at potential budget cuts if the UW System fails to make a good-faith effort on his request.
-
JFC strips policy items from Evers’ budget
by Bob Hague on May 3, 2023 at 7:31 PM
Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature have begun their budgeting process. That work began on Tuesday as majority Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee removed hundreds of items from Democratic Governor Tony Evers proposed budget. […]
-
Republican bill to aid local governments comes with strings attached. Here's what you...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM
The legislation on local government funding contains many policies that would apply to communities across the state.
-
Holcomb, Joan Kay Age 85 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM
-
It takes a village: How collaboration helped a small northern Wisconsin city add crucial...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM
Langlade County, where Antigo is located, is a child care desert: an area either without child care or where there's fewer than one slot per three children.
-
Mauston at WI Dells (Baseball) Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/2
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2023 at 3:03 PM
-
Should Wisconsin fund child care like it does roads? Here are some solutions to the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM
Industry experts and child care providers say effectively addressing needs will require the efforts of government, employers and families.
-
Ron Johnson calls for GOP Senate support on McCarthy debt limit bill with default looming
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Tuesday called a House Republican bill to cut spending and raise the country's debt ceiling "eminently reasonable."
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.