Hospitals update visitor policies as northeast Wisconsin health care providers adapt to current COVID surge
The move comes as hospitals in the region have seen an increase in admissions due to the delta variant, but have not reached full capacity yet.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Reince Priebus says subpoenas will be issued soon in Wisconsin review of election that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2021 at 5:07 PM
Wisconsin lawmakers will spend hundreds of thousands to review the presidential election and will issue subpoenas as part of their effort, according to Reince Priebus, the former head of the state and national arms of the Republican Party. […]
Man to spend 10 years in prison for September 2019 shooting on city's east side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2021 at 4:06 PM
Shaquille Hamilton, 18, will also spend 10 years on extended supervision.
'We can't continue to live with hate': Green Bay LGBTQ+ community calls for visibility,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2021 at 3:57 PM
A bar's front door was reopened in symbolic moment for LGBTQ+ community, which had sealed off front doors for decades to keep out hate and homophobia.
Green Bay LGBTQ+ bar reopens front door after years of safety concerns
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2021 at 3:56 PM
Martha, a Napalese Lounge and Grille patron and Weekend of Pride! event coordinator, explain the significance of reopening the front door.
A Green Bay man will spend four months in jail for a May 2018 crash that killed a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2021 at 3:56 PM
Terence Cisler also received five years' probation for the death of Rodney Bosdeck.
Necedah Man Facing Charges for Catalytic Converter Thefts
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM
Mauston Volleyball Sweeps Necedah Triangular to Open Season
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2021 at 3:29 PM
More homeowners are installing solar energy systems as federal incentives are set to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2021 at 10:09 AM
A look at the perks of residential solar in Wisconsin right now
