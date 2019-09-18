Hospitals oppose AARP caregiver legislation

Wisconsin hospitals say proposed legislation would saddle them with more regulations related to discharge planning. The Care Act would require that hospitals provide instructions to caregivers upon the discharge of their family members. Helen Marks Dicks is with AARP Wisconsin. “This bill has passed in 40 other states, and so it is not a radical […]

