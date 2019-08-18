Hospice Patient in Lyndon Station has Brand New Air Conditioner Donated to Her

Hospice patient Julianne Dick was given some relief during one of the hottest weeks of summer when representatives from Agrace HospiceCare and Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area arrived at her Lyndon Station home with a brand-new air conditioner July 23. This gift of safety and comfort was made possible by a donation to Habitat from Walmart of Baraboo and a Dodgeville, Wis.-area Farm and Fleet.

Dick, an Agrace patient who shares her home with her son and two granddaughters, was trying to keep cool during the summer heatwave despite a broken wall air conditioning unit. Dick’s Agrace nurses and social workers who visit her at home noticed the opportunity to make Dick more comfortable and brought the need to Tracy Buglass, Agrace’s development manager in Baraboo.

“Being uncomfortable in the heat is the last thing a person on hospice should need to worry about. Agrace partnering with Habitat to help Julianne and her family keep cool and safe in their home is a perfect example of the impact we can make in this community when nonprofits work together,” said Buglass. “It’s a magical partnership because Agrace nurses and social workers are the eyes and ears—visiting people in their homes and identifying our neighbors’ needs in ways that other community organizations may not have the opportunity to. That’s how Agrace and Habitat decided we could come together to help more seniors in our rural communities.’”

The donated air conditioning unit was available as part of Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area’s Home Repair Program that helps seniors age in place. “Everyone has identified Habitat with the new homes that we build, but the truth is there are so many homes out there that are aging and need some care and repair, too,” said Morgan Pfaff, of Baraboo, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area. “Habitat developed this aging in place program earlier this year and it just wouldn’t be possible if we didn’t have a partnership with nonprofits like Agrace who are out in the community identifying where the need is.”

“Home is everything to us. It’s safety and it’s warmth and family, and people want to remain in their home if at all possible,” said Pfaff.

“Being able to help people stay at home—where they want to be—is something both of our missions have in common,” added Buglass.

Agrace’s Baraboo-based hospice care team serves Lyndon Station and communities in surrounding counties from its 1670 South Boulevard office in Baraboo. In the six years since it expanded into the Baraboo area from Dane County, Agrace has grown to serve more than 115 local hospice patients and their families each day.

More information about Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area is available at hfhwisconsinriver.org or by calling (608) 448-2888.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.