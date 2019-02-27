Hornibrook leaves Wisconsin football team

Wisconsin Badger head football coach Paul Chryst announced Wednesday afternoon that quarterback Alex Hornibrook has decided to leave the Badger football team. “Alex informed us of his decision to leave the team earlier today,” UW coach Paul Chryst said in a release. “He contributed to a lot of our recent success and we want to […]

