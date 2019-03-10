Hornibrook heading for Florida State

Former Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook announced he was leaving the Badger football program. He has reportedly committed to Florida State. Hornibrook, who went 26-6 as the Badgers starter, plans to graduate from Wisconsin in May and will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer. Hornibrook started nine games last season but missed 4-plus games with […]

Source: WRN.com





