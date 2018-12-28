Hornburg, Anna M Age 82 of Necedah

Anna M. Hornburg, age 82, of Necedah, Wisconsin was called home to Heaven, becoming a Christmas Angel, on December 25, 2018.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 31, 2018, 11:00 a.m., at St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah. Pastor Roger Erdman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation Sunday, December 30, 2018, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church. Visitation will also be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.