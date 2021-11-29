Honor someone special with a Love Light

Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics invites the community to honor a special person in their life or someone who passed with a Love Light on the Hospital’s holiday tree.

Love Lights are available for a minimum donation of $5 and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3cFCbcu or at St. Joe’s clinics in Hillsboro, Elroy and Wonewoc.

Holiday lights on the 15-foot Love Light tree in the main lobby and colored lights on the roof will provide recognition throughout the holiday season as well as festive cheer and comfort to patients and visitors.

All honored individuals will be recognized in the Hillsboro Sentry and on the Gundersen St Joseph’s Facebook page.

Source: WRJC.com







