Homicide suspect who skipped end of trial found dead
A homicide suspect has been found dead in Minneapolis after he skipped out on the end of his murder trial, sparking a manhunt. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the body of 58-year-old Ralph Apmann, of Windom, was taken…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
WIAA GIRLS Basketball Regional Semi-Final Scores from Friday Night
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2023 at 10:43 PM
-
Miller, Bernard “Bud” age 91 of Rural Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM
-
Stevens, Charles E. Age 82 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2023 at 10:23 PM
-
Steen, David M. Age 77 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2023 at 10:22 PM
-
ELIZABETH COLWELL AND NATASHA REYNOLDS EARN WISCONSIN 4-H KEY AWARD
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM
-
Polar Plunge participants jump into frigid Fox River
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2023 at 8:29 PM
Brr! Check out photos of Polar Plunge participants jumping into the frigid Fox River in De Pere to help raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
-
Beer and booze delivered to your home? It's possible under a new bill in the state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2023 at 10:38 PM
A bipartisan bill would allow customers to order alcohol for delivery or curbside pick-up from licensed retailers if approved.
-
Should sturgeon spearers use underwater cameras? Here are 4 takeaways from DNR survey
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 24, 2023 at 8:31 PM
A 2022 DNR sturgeon spearing survey shows how well Lake Winnebago system spearers know their sturgeon, plus increasing support for underwater cameras.
-
Brown County United Way provides key piece to help move Green Bay affordable housing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2023 at 7:53 PM
The United Way will occupy first-floor space in the City East building, built on city-owned land in the 1100 block of East Walnut Street in Green Bay.
