Homicide Suspect Accused Of Trying To Stab Adams County Deputy

The uniform jacket worn by an Adams County deputy has a big tear in it after officials say a homicide suspect tried to stab him. Timothy Owensby was arrested in the town of Springville Monday. The Adams County deputies were helping Sauk County take Owensby into custody. For 90 minutes the deputies tried to get the 31-year-old suspect to drop his knife. When less-lethal force was used to finally control him, Owensby is accused of trying to stab the deputy and saying he was going to kill them. He’s being held in the Adams County Jail after being medically cleared at a hospital.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.