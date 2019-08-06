Homeowners file lawsuit over Sun Prairie explosion
A group of people who lost their homes in downtown Sun Prairie in a natural gas explosion last year is suing the companies they say are responsible. Nine former downtown residents sued last Friday. The litigants allege VC Tech, Bear Communications, Verizon, We Energies, and USIC Locating Services all played a role in failing to […]
Source: WRN.com
