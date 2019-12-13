Homeowners, Businesses Awarded $950K To Improve Water Treatment Systems

Owners of systems like septic tanks will be able to get some help paying for improvements from the Wisconsin Fund. The Department of Safety and Professional Services has awarded nearly 950-thousand dollars to more than 200 recipients statewide. The D-S-P-S says there are about 700-thousand homes in the state which don’t have access to a government-managed system like a sewer. Sixty-seven of Wisconsin’s 72 counties take part in the Wisconsin Fund, which is scheduled to end next year.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.