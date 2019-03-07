Home improvement contractor charged with theft in Marathon, Portage counties for unfinished work
Raymond Marchel took $15,000 from a Stevens Point couple and $9,000 from a Rib Mountain couple and stopped showing up and responding, they say.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
