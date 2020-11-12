Home-cooked food deliveries, Zoom desserts: Wisconsinites share their plans for a pandemic Thanksgiving
State and federal health officials are warning people to scrap any plans for Thanksgiving gatherings.
More than two-thirds of Wisconsin counties have completed election canvassing
by WRN Contributor on November 12, 2020 at 3:12 PM
With over two-thirds of Wisconsin counties through their canvass process, President Trump is losing ground on President-elect Joe Biden. Canvassing numbers from 55 counties, posted late Wednesday afternoon at the state Elections Commission website, […]
As numbers continue to surge, all 72 Wisconsin counties now have at least one COVID-19...
by Bob Hague on November 12, 2020 at 2:48 PM
Another negative COVID-19 milestone for Wisconsin was reached on Wednesday, as officials with public health agencies and hospital groups warn the situation is approaching a critical stage. The state Department of Health Services announced that the […]
Packers' 2020 season continues last year's success; here's how they've fared against each...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 12, 2020 at 1:56 PM
Frozen Tundra will mean something this year. Packers play four of final six games at home. Green Bay has winning records against all but two teams on the schedule.
Home-cooked food deliveries, Zoom desserts: Wisconsinites share their plans for a...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on November 12, 2020 at 12:18 PM
State and federal health officials are warning people to scrap any plans for Thanksgiving gatherings.
WEDC offers new website to connect small businesses with experts and information to help...
by Raymond Neupert on November 12, 2020 at 3:10 AM
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is aiming to help put new business owners in contact with each other, and the experts they need to expand. The program is called Start in Wisconsin and WEDC CEO Missy Hughes says the state’s […]
'Choose survival over tradition': Sister of Bay Port teacher who died of COVID-19 pleads...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 12, 2020 at 1:42 AM
State health officials reported 1,569 cases in Brown County over the last seven days. The positivity rate stood at 56.7% Wednesday.
Wisconsin reports another poor day of coronavirus numbers: 7,000 new cases, 62 deaths
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 12, 2020 at 12:37 AM
Hospitalizations have increased more than six-fold in the last two months, and deaths have jumped seven-fold.
Heidi Hussli fund: Bank's free coin-counting service will match up to $500 in donations
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2020 at 10:50 PM
North Shore Bank will match donations made by people using its free coin-counting service. They'll benefit memorial fund for teacher Heidi Hussli.
Vincent Zehren was a leader in the cheese industry and at Schreiber Foods
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2020 at 10:39 PM
Vincent Zehren was a long-time Schreiber Foods executive and promoter of the cheese industry worldwide.
