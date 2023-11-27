Holm, Lorraine Lu Age 97 formerly of Lyndon Station

Funeral services for Lorraine Lu Holm, age 97 formerly of Lyndon Station, WI will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Lyndon Station, WI with Rev. Alan Boeck officiating. Visitation will be held at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI on Thursday, November 30th from 5:30 – 7:30 and Friday, December 1st at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







