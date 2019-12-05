Holiday Train Delivers Holiday Cheer and Plenty of Donations Towards Mauston Food Pantry

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled in a delivered holiday cheer to young and old alike in Mauston. It also helped raise money for the Mauston Community Sharing Food Pantry. Canadian Pacific presented a check for $4,500 towards the pantry. The Food Pantry raised $1,000 plus checks in monetary donations during the Holiday Train festivities and collected just over a 1,000lbs worth of items towards the pantry. The Community Sharing Food Pantry is also looking to raise another $2,500 in donations. With the extra amount 1st Weber will match the entire donated funds towards the pantry. Mauston did not break the caroling record this year but is expected to attempt to break the record again next year.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.