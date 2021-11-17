Holiday cheer is here: Season kicks off with 10 festive events happening this week in Green Bay
From lighting ceremonies to the Green Bay Holiday Parade to the first Polar Express Train Rides, there’s no shortage of festive events this week.
How the Kyle Rittenhouse jury was narrowed
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse played a direct role in choosing, albeit randomly, the final 12 jurors who are deciding his innocence or guilt in the murder trial.
Local Girls Basketball Scores from Tuesday 11/16
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2021 at 4:18 PM
Royall Girls Basketball Defeats Green Devils in Season Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2021 at 4:16 PM
In a long line of medical conspiracy theories, ivermectin is the latest to seduce many,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2021 at 3:39 PM
Prescriptions have surged without proof the drug is effective against COVID. Ivermectin has become the latest medical conspiracy theory, experts say.
Green Bay Packers sell 33,000 shares in first three hours to kick off stock sale
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2021 at 4:09 AM
Proceeds of the sale will be used for Lambeau Field projects, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said.
Here's how Brown County schools scored on the first state report cards in two years
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2021 at 1:38 AM
The Green Bay Area Public School District's overall score of 59.5 "meets expectations," though it's down 7.4 points from the district's 2018-19 score.
'An essential requirement to function in the 21st century': VP Kamala Harris stresses...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2021 at 11:22 PM
Broadband internet access, clean drinking water and safer roads are coming via the bill, Vice President Kamala Harris told the Journal Sentinel.
Weidner Center to welcome back Riverdance for 25th anniversary show, comedian Sebastian...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 16, 2021 at 11:19 PM
Weidner Center to host Irish dance phenomenon Riverdance for their 25th anniversary and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in 2022.
