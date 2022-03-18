Holden, Dewey F. Age 90 of Wisconsin Rapids
Dewey F Holden, age 90, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin died Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at The Renaissance Assisted Living Facility in Wisconsin Rapids.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment will be at the White Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. A luncheon and reception will follow at the Big Flats Town Hall from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Dewey was born June 1, 1931, in White Creek, Wisconsin to Herbert and Agnes Holden.
He married Donna Holden (Fairfield) of Nekoosa in 1951 in Racine, Wisconsin. They lived in Racine County until the mid-1980’s where they raised their family. Following their retirement, they returned to Nekoosa and most recently to Wisconsin Rapids.
Dewey was always one to revel in telling stories of his youth to anyone that would listen, especially the waitresses at many local restaurants. Driving the cement block truck at Hazley’s and chauffeuring the boss’s wife at 14 with no license. Spinning cars down all sorts of Nekoosa area back roads. He always showed that he was a bigger man than his 5 foot frame displayed. Never backing down from a fight or a challenge. He had many jobs in his time, taxi driver, Hamilton Beech line worker, custodian, and retired as a Stacker Fork Truck Driver after 16 yrs at Massey Ferguson in Racine.
Dewey enjoyed doing things himself. He called himself a “tinkerer” If he needed something he would build it. From making his own paving brinks, sheds, landscaping a beautiful tree and flower garden out of a rye field at 10515 S. Hollywood road, or making incredibly detailed wooden cars and toys to sell at the craft shop. (A great deal of building for an 8th grade education and a guy that was never taught how to read a tape measure.) In addition, he was an avid stock car racing and fight fan. In the seventies he pioneered recording one while watching the other!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert & Agnes Holden; Wife Donna Holden (Fairfield); infant daughter, Dawn Holden; daughter Diane Castillo; grandson, Aric Gatling, great granddaughter Angie; brothers Melvin (Mary, Martha), John (Nancy, Lavon) & Leon (Mary, Judy, Nancy); sisters Thelma & Donna( Don), and brother-in-law Bill Ostrum.
Survivors:
Daughter: Darlene (Mel) Larsen of Racine, Wisconsin
Son: Darrell (Sondra) Holden of Ecuador, South America
Son: Darwin Holden of California
Son: Darin (Sandy) Holden of Plymouth, Wisconsin
Special Nephew: Terry (Sue) Fairfield of Arkdale, Wisconsin
Granddaughter: Carol (Ron) Booher
Grandson: Domingo Garcia
Granddaughter: Bea (David) Spicer
Granddaughter: Hope Castillo
Grandson: Troy (Ann) Holden
Granddaughter: Jennifer L’hote
Grandson: Kevin Larsen
Grandson: Colin (Shenandoah) Gatling
Grandson: Zach Holden
Sister: Francis (Bill) Ostrum
Further survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and in-laws
A special thank you to Terry & Sue, and the staff at Renaissance who showered Dewey with loving care.
www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
-
