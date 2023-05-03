Holcomb, Joan Kay Age 85 of Necedah

Joan Kay Holcomb, age 85, of Necedah, died peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023, after a fall in March. Joan was born in Evansville, WI, to Elmer “Jim” and Mabel (Ross) Mauerman on December 30, 1937. She graduated from Monroe High School, Class of 1956. Joan was married for 25 years to Keith Holcomb; to this union 3 daughters were born; Tammy Jo, Kelly, and Tracy. Joan earned her beautician license and worked several years in Monroe. She quit working to raise her daughters, but used that gift her entire life for grateful family and friends. She later worked several customer service jobs prior to working 7 years at Farnam in Necedah, where she retired. Joan lived in Monroe, WI, until the family moved to New Lisbon, WI, in 1976. She later moved to Mauston, WI. In 2018, she moved to Oak Grove in Necedah, WI. She was so grateful for the care and friendships she made there. She enjoyed treating everyone there to her amazing popcorn prior to Packer football games. Her family also enjoyed receiving surprise packages of her popcorn on special occasions.

Family meant everything to Joan. She never missed an opportunity to express her gratitude for the joy her daughters, son-in-law Rick, and 3 grandsons brought to her life.

Joan became quite techy once she got her first cell phone and “Tablet”. Being hearing impaired, it was a great tool to communicate daily with her daughters, family, and friends. She enjoyed playing games on it, as well. She also enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, sewing, quilting, needlework, reading, and sitting in the sun. She always looked forward to getting outside with her friends at Oak Grove. Fish Lake, near Lodi, held a special place in Joan’s heart; her family was grateful for the 25 summers they spent there with treasured friends while the girls were growing up.

Joan is survived by her daughters Kelly Holcomb and Tracy (Rick) Heinkel, both of New Lisbon; a sister Connie (Clarence) Schultz of Monroe, WI; and by grandsons Tanner Holcomb (Deanna and her son Parker), Zane (Angela) Heinkel, and Zach Heinkel; nephews and a niece, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Tammy Jo, brother Kenneth Tripke, and her former husband Keith Holcomb.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the New Lisbon Community Center, (110 Welch Prairie Rd.) in New Lisbon from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM with a service starting at 2:00 PM with Rev. Debra Burkhalter presiding, lunch will follow. Inurnment will take place on Monday, May 8th, in the Greenwood Cemetery in Monroe, WI, at 11 AM. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

