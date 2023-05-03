Holcomb, Joan Kay Age 85 of Necedah
Joan Kay Holcomb, age 85, of Necedah, died peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023, after a fall in March. Joan was born in Evansville, WI, to Elmer “Jim” and Mabel (Ross) Mauerman on December 30, 1937. She graduated from Monroe High School, Class of 1956. Joan was married for 25 years to Keith Holcomb; to this union 3 daughters were born; Tammy Jo, Kelly, and Tracy. Joan earned her beautician license and worked several years in Monroe. She quit working to raise her daughters, but used that gift her entire life for grateful family and friends. She later worked several customer service jobs prior to working 7 years at Farnam in Necedah, where she retired. Joan lived in Monroe, WI, until the family moved to New Lisbon, WI, in 1976. She later moved to Mauston, WI. In 2018, she moved to Oak Grove in Necedah, WI. She was so grateful for the care and friendships she made there. She enjoyed treating everyone there to her amazing popcorn prior to Packer football games. Her family also enjoyed receiving surprise packages of her popcorn on special occasions.
Family meant everything to Joan. She never missed an opportunity to express her gratitude for the joy her daughters, son-in-law Rick, and 3 grandsons brought to her life.
Joan became quite techy once she got her first cell phone and “Tablet”. Being hearing impaired, it was a great tool to communicate daily with her daughters, family, and friends. She enjoyed playing games on it, as well. She also enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, sewing, quilting, needlework, reading, and sitting in the sun. She always looked forward to getting outside with her friends at Oak Grove. Fish Lake, near Lodi, held a special place in Joan’s heart; her family was grateful for the 25 summers they spent there with treasured friends while the girls were growing up.
Joan is survived by her daughters Kelly Holcomb and Tracy (Rick) Heinkel, both of New Lisbon; a sister Connie (Clarence) Schultz of Monroe, WI; and by grandsons Tanner Holcomb (Deanna and her son Parker), Zane (Angela) Heinkel, and Zach Heinkel; nephews and a niece, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Tammy Jo, brother Kenneth Tripke, and her former husband Keith Holcomb.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the New Lisbon Community Center, (110 Welch Prairie Rd.) in New Lisbon from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM with a service starting at 2:00 PM with Rev. Debra Burkhalter presiding, lunch will follow. Inurnment will take place on Monday, May 8th, in the Greenwood Cemetery in Monroe, WI, at 11 AM. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Republican bill to aid local governments comes with strings attached. Here's what you...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM
The legislation on local government funding contains many policies that would apply to communities across the state.
-
Holcomb, Joan Kay Age 85 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM
-
It takes a village: How collaboration helped a small northern Wisconsin city add crucial...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM
Langlade County, where Antigo is located, is a child care desert: an area either without child care or where there's fewer than one slot per three children.
-
GOP Speaker Vos urges University of Wisconsin System to eliminate campus diversity offices
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2023 at 3:19 PM
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hinted at potential budget cuts if the UW System fails to make a good-faith effort on his request.
-
Mauston at WI Dells (Baseball) Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/2
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2023 at 3:03 PM
-
Should Wisconsin fund child care like it does roads? Here are some solutions to the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM
Industry experts and child care providers say effectively addressing needs will require the efforts of government, employers and families.
-
Ron Johnson calls for GOP Senate support on McCarthy debt limit bill with default looming
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Tuesday called a House Republican bill to cut spending and raise the country's debt ceiling "eminently reasonable."
-
Gov. Tony Evers taps former Kenosha County exec, UW-Green Bay student to UW Board of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Eleven of Gov. Evers' 13 appointees to the board are unconfirmed, several of whom have been serving for thee years without legislative approval.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.